Art installation in Providence destroyed by fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Steven Siegel’s art piece “Like a Buoy, Like A Barrel” located outside of the Wexford Innovation Center in Providence was heavily damaged in a fire overnight.

In a Facebook post, Impact Everything said they were driving to their co-working space when they found the installation destroyed.

In a statement Monday, Ward 1 Councilman John Goncalves said the piece was created last year and “was not only a work of art but a reminder of our dependence on single-use plastics and what they can do to our environment.”

“While this is an active investigation, we don’t yet know the details of the cause of the fire,” he continued. “What I do know is this: our community will not stand for the destruction of public or private property. I am thankful that no one was hurt.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to Providence police and fire for more information but have not yet heard back.