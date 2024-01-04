EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of robbing and shooting another man in East Providence late last month is now in police custody.

Jose Hernandez, 20, of Pawtucket, was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to East Providence police.

East Providence playground shooting suspect Jose Hernandez (Photo: East Providence Police Department)

The shooting happened at the Hull Street playground on the afternoon of Dec. 26, but when officers arrived, the victim wasn’t at the scene. Police said he was found a short time later at a gas station on Benefit Street in Providence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Detectives identified Hernandez as the suspect shortly after the shooting, police added.

Court records show he was arraigned Thursday on charges of assault with intent to commit a felony, first-degree robbery, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, carrying a pistol without a license or permit, and conspiracy. He was ordered held without bail.

Police said Hernandez was also presented as a probation violator, which is connected to two past robbery arrests.