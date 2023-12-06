PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fans from all over will be flocking to Southern New England for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Providence officials said the city will host thousands of Navy midshipmen, along with alumni, family and fans leading up to “America’s Game.”

“Having the Army-Navy game, from a sports standpoint, is one of the premium events,” Johnson & Wales professor Lee Esckilsen told 12 News on Wednesday.

Besides being a massive tourism boost for the city, it will also be a good trial run for the 2026 World Cup, according to Esckilsen, a professor of sports, entertainment and event management.

The United States was selected to host the World Cup in two years, along with Mexico and Canada, and Gillette Stadium will be hosting some of the matches. That event is expected to bring even more people to Rhode Island.

“The whole notion of ratcheting up all the things that need to be done at the Army-Navy game will be another level above that to be able to host the World Cup,” Esckilsen said.

New England hasn’t hosted the World Cup since 1994.

“The preparation and the things that we do to get ready for the World Cup will have already been practiced,” Esckilsen explained. “And so we will have a great opportunity to show the world what Providence is like.”

According to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Army-Navy game is expected to pump roughly $3 million into the local economy.

Gillette Stadium officials predict the World Cup will bring in about $500 million to the area, with an estimated 450,000 people coming from around the world.

“By then, we will be very fortunate that the Tidewater Landing stadium will be built so soccer will really be a focal point of our community,” Esckilsen added.

Each World Cup host city is expected to have four to six matches.