PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Army-Navy game is expected to bring thousands of people to the Providence area, packing local businesses and hotels.

Sonia Florez and Jack Gonterman, who hail from Los Angeles, have been married for almost two decades and have never missed a game.

“She’s Army, I’m Navy. We’re both Veterans,” Gonterman said.

“It’s just steeped in tradition, and for us, just to see the cadets walk out, both services, we love it,” he continued. “The game is great and we like that, but we really want to see the soldiers and the sailors.”

For 20 years, Florez and Gonterman have only seen the rivalry on television, but not this year.

“We said, one year we’re going to go, and he bought the tickets this year, so it’s our first year,” Florez said.

It’s also the couple’s first time in Rhode Island.

“We’re excited,” Florez added. “We have one free day just to see the sights.”

While there will be plenty of events for fans to attend, Florez and Gonterman said the excitement is nothing compared to what the game really stands for.

“It’s just a very emotional game for me because we have so many young kids that give their life for our country, and people don’t appreciate that,” Florez said. “This brings it all together. It really just makes me love my country more than I do, to see people still have that spirit and that comraderies.”