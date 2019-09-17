Armed robbery suspect shot by victim

Providence

The scene at 28 Simmons St. on Monday night.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of robbing another man at gunpoint was ultimately shot by the victim, Providence Police said.

The robbery and shooting happened on Simmons Street shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night.

Tyrelle Palmer, 26, was charged with armed robbery after being located by police at Rhode Island Hospital, according to a police report.

According to the report, the alleged victim told officers he was outside his home smoking when Palmer “came up to him and placed a firearm to his head and said, ‘run your pockets.'”

According to the victim, Palmer wasn’t “satisfied” with what was in his pockets and pushed him inside the apartment. A physical altercation ensued, and the victim was able to reach his own gun and shoot Palmer, according to the report.

The report says Palmer fled the home, and the victim returned his gun to his safe.

Major David Lapatin said the robbery victim is not being charged with shooting Palmer, though the incident is still under investigation.

Providence

