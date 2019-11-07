Arguments scheduled over release of 38 studios docs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday in the long-running lawsuit over releasing the 38 Studios grand jury documents.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s office is fighting Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s efforts to block the release of the material, which the governor signed into law in 2017.

Kilmartin strongly objected to the passage of the initial legislation that would have required documents from the the investigation of the failed video-game company to be released even if they were presented to a grand jury.

Following its passage, his office successfully petitioned Superior Court Justice Robert Krause to issue a temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the bill.

Among the specific documents Kilmartin asked to keep sealed: correspondence between his office and R.I. State Police detectives, as well as with lawyers for potential witnesses in the case. His lawyers also singled out “grand jury material deemed confidential,” and said the General Assembly cannot override Superior Court rules.

Count on Eyewitness News to update this story both online and on the air.