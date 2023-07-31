PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts are underway to recruit the next class of police officers in Providence.

The Providence Police Department held a recruitment kick-off Monday afternoon for its 72nd Training Academy.

This year, the department says it’s taking a “new grassroots approach” to recruitment, by having police officials from the training bureau work with PPD’s community engagement bureau to find recruits in “new innovative ways.”

“Serving as a police officer in Rhode Island’s capital city, the largest and most diverse department in the state, is an honor that can only be attained by the best and brightest individuals,” Col. Oscar Perez said in a news release.

The training academy has seven phases including a physical fitness test, written exam, oral interview, background investigation, psychological evaluation, and a physical fitness pre-test prior to entering the academy.

According to a news release, the academy is approximately 24 weeks long and includes over 812 hours of training in law enforcement best practices, including daily physical fitness training, defense tactics, firearms training, criminal law procedures, community policing, investigations, crisis response, cultural competency and emergency vehicle operation.

Recruits also receive a three-day in-classroom training from members of the Nonviolence Institute to learn more about de-escalation techniques and implicit bias training.

The 71st police academy with 30 recruits ends sometime in August.

The police academy was part of Mayor Brett Smiley’s budget proposal earlier this year. When the Providence City Council approved the $583 million budget in June, Council President Miller said it would be under the assumption the program would not start in October as previously planned.

“The police department shared with you that it takes 8 to 12 months to go from recruit to graduate in the police academy and was proposing to launch an academy in October but had not yet begun recruitment,” Miller said in June. She noted the budget had also included 21 weeks for 40 graduates of the second academy to be out on the street as officers.

“That is nearly five months — they would have had to graduate from the academy and be on the street by Feb. 9 for that to be possible,” Miller said. “We were able to smoothly correct that oversight in conversation with Mayor Smiley and his team.”

In doing so, Miller said that would save $1.69 million in the police department’s budget.

The chief said he hopes to have continued support from the mayor and City Council to be able to host recruitment drives annually, noting gaps in years past.

“In 2010, we went without an academy for four years, and we’re facing the consequences of that,” Perez said. “We didn’t have an academy after that for another three years, and every year after that, we hired every two years.”

Perez said if all 40 recruits graduate next summer, the department will have a total of 473 officers on staff, not accounting for any attrition rates.

“We’re hoping that that’s not the case, but if it is, then we’ll face it,” Perez said.

Smiley also pointed out that not every recruit is guaranteed to graduate from the academy.

“Even though we’re in need of officers, we’re not willing to lower our standards,” the mayor said.

Applications are open through October 31, and the academy will begin in February 2024, according to Smiley. He says graduating officers will be on their own later next fall.

Training academy applications must be completed online only and the city says an application fee must be paid at the time of submission.