Application deadline for RI State Police Academy extended until July 2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For those who need more time, the application deadline for the R.I. State Police Training Academy has been extended.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced during an event at the RISP Museum that the deadline for the 2022 Training Academy is now July 2.

“As we lift the COVID-19 restrictions and look for life to return to normal, I am glad that this provides the Rhode Island State Police with the opportunity to participate in more community and in-person events,” Matos said. “The face-to-face interaction is particularly important for outreach to our diverse communities and we do not want the pandemic to take away opportunities for young people to pursue a meaningful career in law enforcement.”

Col. James Manni said they are looking forward to welcoming a “well-rounded” group of new Troopers next year.

“Today’s Troopers do a wide variety of work and we need a class that has a skill set as that is as broad as our mission,” Manni said. “We want candidates with expertise in computers, finance, forensics, social work, and of course, law enforcement and investigations.”

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must possess a valid operator’s license.

Must be between 18 and 35 years old.

Must be a high school graduate or have obtained a General Equivalency Diploma (GED) issued by a State Department of Education.

Weight must be in proportion to his/her height. There are no maximum or minimum height requirements.

Must possess visual acuity of 20/40 (binocular vision) or better without correction, and visual acuity of 20/20 or better with corrective lenses (glasses/contact lenses).

Must possess normal color and depth perception as determined by a Division physician.

Must possess normal hearing ability, as determined by a Division physician, without the use of mechanical or electronic aids.

The 2022 Training Academy will begin in the spring of 2022.