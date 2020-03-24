DOJ can’t deny grants to Providence, CF because of immigration policies, appeals court finds

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A federal appeals court has sided with the cities of Providence and Central Falls, ruling that the U.S. Department of Justice cannot deny grants to police departments just because they don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Donald Trump has been attempting to cut funding to the Providence and Central Falls police departments since 2017, but were ordered to release the funds by U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell last year.

The DOJ appealed, and a panel of three judges in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Boston in January. The panel released its decision Tuesday, upholding McConnell’s decision in the lower court.

The decision is at odds with a 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in a separate case in New York last month, opening up the potential that the U.S. Supreme Court may eventually weigh in on the issue.

“The cities of Providence and Central Falls are pleased that the First Circuit found DOJ’s attempts to require our police departments to be agents of a federal immigration system to be unlawful and not authorized by Congress,” Providence City Solicitor Jeff Dana and Central Falls City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk said in a joint statement.

The judges rejected the DOJ’s attempt to put special conditions on federal Byrne JAG grants, which are given to police departments to help with local law enforcement needs. Providence was granted $212,112 and Central Falls was granted $28,677 in 2017, the year at issue in the court case.

The DOJ wanted the grants to be conditioned on the departments’ cooperation with deportation efforts, requiring them to notify immigration officials before releasing a “potentially removable alien” from their custody. It also required them to allow federal agents access to interview undocumented immigrants while in custody.

The appellate court judges’ unanimous decision — written by Judge Bruce Selya — said the DOJ took an “impermissible shortcut” in trying to impose the conditions. He pointed out that the Byrne JAG grant relies on a formula to determine funds for local departments, and the 2006 statute does not give the DOJ authority to put special conditions on the funding.

“Unlike play-doh, the text of a statute cannot be molded into an infinite number of shapes and sizes to suit the needs of particular moments,” Selya wrote in the decision.

President Trump made a campaign promise in 2016 to cut funds to so-called “sanctuary cities,” which have adopted policies restricting their officers from assisting in civil deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Providence, for example, will not detain an immigrant on what is called an “administrative detainer,” which is a request from ICE to for police to hold someone so immigration agents can pick them up for civil deportation proceedings. But city police will hold someone on a criminal warrant from any agency, including ICE.

