PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating an apparent shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., crews were called to the area of Elmwood and Potters Aves.

A 12 News crew that arrived on scene saw at least 10 evidence markers on the sidewalk, along with what appeared to be multiple shell casings.

Detectives were on scene gathering evidence and taking photos, but as of now, police have not released any information into what happened there.