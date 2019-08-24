Anti-violence advocates ‘lock arms for peace’ in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In wake of the recent mass shootings across the country and gun violence in Providence, the annual Lock Arms for Peace event was held in the capital city on Friday.

The event was created by community activist Kobi Dennis to honor his friend Diana Garlington’s daughter, Essence, who was shot and killed in 2011.

Garlington, a community activist and a member of the Rhode Island chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, says she wants police to keep investigating the many unsolved murders in Providence including her daughter.

Photo: Miles Montgomery/WPRI-TV











“In 2011, I lost my daughter to gun violence,” Garlington said. “She was killed in a drive-by shooting on Broad Street.”

Photo of Essence Garlington. (Photo Courtesy Diana Garlington)

Garlington also emphasized the importance of promoting healing for the community.

“We want the police and detective division to do anything we can do to solve these murders,” she said. “It’s hurtful to have my daughter’s name as a number on a piece of paper. We don’t want our children to be labeled as numbers.”

People from different communities took part in Friday’s event.