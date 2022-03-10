OTIS, Mass. (WPRI) — Students at Mount Pleasant High School were given a second opportunity at an activity that may only be once in a lifetime.

Inspired by the story of students of color from Mount Pleasant High School hitting the slopes of Yawgoo Valley, another anonymous donor gave the school $1,500 to fund second trip.

Selected through a raffle system, 30 new students were able to attend the trip. A student’s name was entered into the raffle if they showed positive attendance trends, and how often they were seen in the honor roll.

Melissa Lipa, a member of Mount Pleasant’s guidance staff said it was through the raffle that the students “earned” their trip.

Danielle Lucini, the school’s music director, told 12 News she was especially thankful for Otis Ridge for taking the students after she thought the trip would have to be canceled when Yawgoo announced on Facebook they would not be open during school hours.

Additionally, the 15 students from the first ski trip were also able to attend the second trip thanks to the generosity of some of the faculty members sponsoring them.