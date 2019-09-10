Annual Jack-O-Lantern spectacular returning to Providence this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The nationally acclaimed Jack-O-Lantern spectacular is set to make its annual return to Roger Williams Park Zoo in the fall.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, sponsored by Citizens Bank, is open rain or shine between October 3 and November 3, according to Roger Williams Park Zoo Director of Marketing and Public Relations Diane Nahabedian.

Visitors can enjoy a carved pumpkin display along the Zoo’s wetlands trail, open every evening between 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. with ticket sales ending at 10 p.m.

I spy pumpkins at @RWPZoo ! Jack O Lantern Spectacular season! Can’t wait 🎃 pic.twitter.com/XfKvRAtBw1 — Shannon Hegy (@ShannonHegy) September 10, 2019

Tickets for prime nights – Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – are only sold online and requires pre-registration. Tickets for these nights are $18 for adults, $15 for children ages 2-12. Children one and younger are free.

Value Nights, which take place Mondays thru Thursdays, are sold both online and at zoo admissions. Adult admission is $15 and children ages 2-12 are $12.

Among the festivities, the Soaring Eagle zip ride is making a return this fall. Tickets cost $15 per rider and $13 for current zoo members and can only be purchased at the admissions gate.

Zoo officials say the weekend activities are very popular and recommend, if possible, to attend Monday – Thursday evenings when crowds are typically more manageable and everyone will have more time to see the pumpkin trail.

WPRI 12, FOX Providence and The CW Providence are proud sponsors of this annual event.

