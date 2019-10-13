Annual Columbus Day Parade held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 28th Annual Columbus Day Festival continues this weekend, with a parade held in Providence.

The Federal Hill Commerce Association is hosting the events this weekend on Atwells Ave.

This year the Federal Hill Commerce Association will honor two people who have made positive impacts on the hill. William DiStefano Jr of the Omni Group will receive the Cianci Civic Award for his commitment to development on Federal Hill.

Salvatore Marzilli of the Old Canteen will receive the Associations Legacy Award for over 60 years of family operation at the restaurant.

Great day for a parade! https://t.co/d5DYS2ZkgN — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) October 13, 2019

There are three entertainment stages set up throughout the weekend. They are located at DePasquale Plaza, Bank of America, and St. John’s Park.

