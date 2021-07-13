Amid uptick in violence, McKee surprised Elorza hasn’t accepted his offer for state resources

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In the wake of Providence’s 12th homicide this year, Gov. Dan McKee is puzzled as to why Mayor Jorge Elorza hasn’t taken him up on his offer to provide the city with state resources.

In a May 27 letter obtained by 12 News, McKee told Elorza he was willing to deploy the R.I. State Police Neighborhood Response Team, which the governor described as “a federally-funded program that has been successfully engaged in previous years to help curb violence and protect communities.”

“We share the same goal of ensuring the safety of Providence residents, small businesses and visitors,” McKee wrote. “As we emerge from this pandemic, it is crucial that our families and our local economy are in a position to thrive, and public safety plays a critical role in that recovery.”

McKee reassured that the Neighborhood Response Team would not be activated without the mayor’s approval.

But during his weekly briefing Tuesday, McKee mentioned that nearly two months and a number of violent incidents later, Elorza hasn’t responded to that letter.

“As a governor, if I have resources I think can help any community in the state, I’m going to offer them up,” he said. “I felt it was very important to make that offer and not just sit back and do nothing.”

Following the briefing, McKee sent a follow-up letter to Elorza once again offering to activate the Neighborhood Response Team to “curb this continued violence.”

“The shooting this past weekend have only highlighted the need to act,” McKee wrote. “I implore your to accept our offer.”

.@GovDanMcKee says he has not gotten a response by @Jorge_Elorza after he offered State Police help in Providence following the recent shootings/homicides.



In a letter dated today, McKee writes "I implore you to accept our offer." @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hZowekBRXt — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) July 13, 2021

In response, Elorza said if it’s “a genuine good faith offer,” the city would accept it. This comes as the mayor considers running against McKee in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“The reality is that we need all the help and all the resources, we’re never going to turn that down,” Elorza said. “We have the same goal. We want to get these guns off the streets, we want to keep as many of our young people alive.”

McKee said his offer to help isn’t political in nature and he’s just looking to provide additional protection for the city’s residents.

“If the city takes it, they take it. If they don’t take it, they don’t take it,” he said. “But I have a responsibility to provide the resources that are at my disposal.”

Elorza said Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements and R.I. State Police Col. James Manni have been discussing how activating the Neighborhood Response Team would work.

After receiving the most recent letter, a spokesperson for Elorza told 12 News, “It sounds like the governor’s office needs to touch base with State Police.”