Amber Alert issued for NY boy, 15, who may be headed toward RI

QUEENS, N.Y. (WPRI) — The New York City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a Queens boy allegedly taken by his brother who has threatened to harm himself and possibly others.

According to police, Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted by his brother, Mohsin Ali, 28, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area 46th Avenue.

Ahsan stands approximately 5-foot-6, weighs around 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, according to police.

Mohsin stands 5-foot-9, weighs around 150 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and both arms, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Police identified his vehicle as a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with New York license plate JJX-5315 and indicated they could be headed toward Rhode Island, according to media reports.

Ahsan was taken under circumstances that led police to believe they are in immediate danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-697-AMBER (2623) or 911.