Amber Alert issued for NY boy, 15, who may be headed toward RI

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ahsan Ali (Left) and Mohsin Ali (right)

QUEENS, N.Y. (WPRI) — The New York City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a Queens boy allegedly taken by his brother who has threatened to harm himself and possibly others.

According to police, Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted by his brother, Mohsin Ali, 28, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area 46th Avenue.

Ahsan stands approximately 5-foot-6, weighs around 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, according to police.

Mohsin stands 5-foot-9, weighs around 150 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and both arms, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Police identified his vehicle as a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with New York license plate JJX-5315 and indicated they could be headed toward Rhode Island, according to media reports.

Ahsan was taken under circumstances that led police to believe they are in immediate danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-697-AMBER (2623) or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com