PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The defense attorney for an East Greenwich woman accused of defrauding veterans, charities, friends and organizations by falsely claiming to be a wounded Marine veteran is asking a judge to sentence her to two years in prison.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Sunday, Kensley Barrett acknowledged his client, 32-year-old Sarah Cavanaugh, committed the crimes of which she was convicted.

In August, Cavanaugh pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forged military discharge certificates, and fraudulent use of military medals.

“Regrettably, at the time she committed these crimes, Sarah did not fully appreciate the seriousness of the crimes she committed or how her actions would hurt the people she cared for, those who care for her, or the public at large,” Barrett wrote.

Barrett said Cavanaugh is requesting a sentence of 24 months and a day, which he wrote is “sufficient, but not greater than necessary.”

In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Gendron said Cavanaugh’s acts were “reprehensible and caused financial and severe emotional damage to many innocent people and organizations.” He asked U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell to sentence Cavanaugh to five years and ten months in prison and to pay roughly $250,000 in restitution.

Cavanaugh’s attorney argues that “while the overall theme of this case can be described as greed, it is a label which does not exactly fit” his client.

Barrett claims Cavanaugh did not commit the crimes “with malice in her heart or purely for economic benefit,” and that her actions “are much more nuanced than what it appears at first glance.”

In his argument for a lighter sentence, Barrett said despite Cavanaugh’s “severe trauma” during high school, she “beat the odds” and graduated, then went on to earn a sociology degree.

“Sadly, Ms. Cavanaugh inexplicably created a persona of that of a Marine Veteran and traveled down a destructive path in which she has ultimately caused deep pain and trauma to the very people that she had dedicated her life to help,” Barrett wrote.

An investigation revealed Cavanaugh falsely claimed to be a cancer-stricken Marine Corps Veteran and used “that status to obtain money, goods, services, and paid leave from various individuals, charities, and employee benefit programs.”

“At the time she did so, she was neither ill nor a veteran – Cavanaugh has never served in the U.S. military in any capacity,” Gendron wrote in his sentencing memo on Friday.

Cavanaugh also used a fake purple heart to get into a therapeutic art program for vets run by the University of South Carolina.

In a letter to the judge – quoted in the memo – one of Cavanaugh’s unnamed victims said she took “a spot from another veteran,” who later committed suicide.

Gendron said the defendant’s actions are “among the most reprehensible seen in this district,” and “support a stern sentence.”

Cavanaugh’s defense attorney argues the case is instead “about a troubled woman who committed fraud while wholly underappreciating the hurt that her actions have caused.”

Barrett added that Cavanaugh has “taken steps” to set aside a portion of the proceeds she will receive from selling her home in an effort to make restitution. He said she agreed to a $294,000 forfeiture/restitution order and “fully intends to repay every single dollar,” and that a longer sentence will only delay that process.

Cavanaugh’s crimes prompted the swift introduction and passage of a stolen valor bill, which makes the act punishable at both the state and federal levels. Gov. Dan McKee signed the legislation into law back in June.

“This action demonstrates to the public at large that fraud of this sort and similarly situated defendants will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law – deterring any would-be offenders from participating in a similar scheme,” Barrett wrote.

Barrett also wrote that Cavanaugh “will never be able to fully overcome” the “viral notoriety” she gained as a result of her actions. After her arrest, Cavanaugh “voluntarily resigned” from her job at the Veterans Affairs Medical Facility “in disgrace,” her spouse filed for divorce, she received “numerous death threats” and handed over her social worker’s license in Rhode Island, according to Barrett.

He said Cavanaugh “has already paid a significant price for her conduct.”

“She will never be able to work in a career field in which she devoted years of schooling to achieve, her standing in the community has been stripped, and her ability to obtain virtually any kind of employment has been diminished. These penalties are not insignificant and should sufficiently deter other similarly situated defendants,” Cavanaugh’s attorney wrote.

Barrett argues that prior to this case, Cavanaugh did not have a criminal history, is non-violent, and poses a low risk of re-offending. He says considering that, along with “her dedication to public service, her contrition, her resolution for atonement,” the roughly two-year sentence would “serve the best interests of justice in this case.”

Cavanaugh is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.