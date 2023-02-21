PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Changes are coming to Al Fresco on the Hill this summer.

The Federal Hill Commerce Association voted in favor of limiting outdoor dining to Saturdays, as well as trimming the timeframe to 14 weeks.

Al Fresco on the Hill will take place every Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day this year, according to Federal Hill Commerce Association President Rick Simone.

The European-style dining event launched three years ago as a way to allow restaurants — especially those with tiny eateries or no outdoor patio — to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the pandemic.

The city shuts down Atwells Avenue from Sutton Street to Dean Street throughout the duration, allowing restaurants to extend their dining rooms out into the street.

Simone said the vast majority of Federal Hill business owners are on board with the changes.

“It’s become this really heartfelt tradition that people come up to enjoy,” Simone said. “We’re drawing people in from Massachusetts, Connecticut … people that we lable tourists.”

“It’s drawn a lot of attention that wouldn’t typically come to Federal Hill during these months,” he added.