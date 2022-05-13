PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of Rhode Island’s most popular events is back! Al Fresco on the Hill officially kicks off Friday night.

Every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 1, the city will close a portion of Atwells Avenue to traffic from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will only be canceled in the event of sustained heavy rain.

The European-style dining event launched in 2020 as a way to allow restaurants — especially those with tiny eateries or no outdoor patio — to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the pandemic.

The event has grown ever since with 30 restaurants to choose from as patrons enjoy the live entertainment.

“Not only can you have great food, but you can walk up street, maybe have a little drink in your hand, and enjoy it as you stroll, listen to some great music outside, just overall have a wonderful experience for you and your entire family,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Organizers told 12 News last month that diners will also notice some infrastructure improvements, like repaved streets and sidewalks, and more.

“So these things are why we’re calling it this renaissance, which is huge for us. People that are living here, shopping here, bringing their guests here, supporting the area,” said Rick Simone, the executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

Restaurants accept reservations and organizers say they recommend making them when possible.

Here is the list of restaurants so far that will be participating: