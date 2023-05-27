PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Al Fresco on the Hill” returns Saturday night in Providence.

More than 20 restaurants will be participating this year.

Atwells Ave. from Futton to Dean Streets will be shut down from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., allowing restaurants to extend their dining rooms out into the road.

However, Dean from Bradford Streets will remain open.

The European-style dining event launched three years ago as a way to allow restaurants — especially those with tiny eateries or no outdoor patio — to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the pandemic.

The event runs through Labor Day weekend.

For more information on “Al Fresco on the Hill” or to see which restaurants are participating, you can click here.