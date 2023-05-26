PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s Memorial Day weekend and Al Fresco dining on Federal Hill has returned.

Every Saturday through Labor Day weekend, the city will close a portion of Atwells Avenue to traffic from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., according to Federal Hill Commerce Association President Rick Simone.

The European-style dining event launched three years ago as a way to allow restaurants — especially those with tiny eateries or no outdoor patio — to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the pandemic.

The city will shut down Atwells Avenue from Sutton Street to Dean Street throughout the duration, allowing the participating restaurants to extend their dining rooms out into the street.

Dean Street to Bradford Street will stay open to vehicle traffic, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.