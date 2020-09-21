Al Fresco dining on Federal Hill to continue through October

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you haven’t had a chance to try Al Fresco on the Hill, you now have an extra month to do so.

Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, announced Monday that the weekly event will continue through the month of October.

Simone said Atwells Avenue will be closed for Al Fresco dining on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5–11 p.m. from Bradford Street to Dean Street and from Dean Street to Lily Street.

“We will evaluate month to month on the ability to continue this after October,” Simone said.

The experience, which allows Federal Hill restaurants to extend their dining rooms into the streets, began back in June as an effort to help the struggling businesses survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Simone also said the annual Columbus Day Festival will not take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, Simone said Al Fresco will take its place with extended hours and days.

“We will be honoring Italian heritage all weekend with special menu selections, entertainment and shared knowledge,” Simone said.

For Columbus Day weekend, Simone said Al Fresco will be open Oct. 9 from 5-11 p.m., Oct. 10-11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to dine Al Fresco must make reservations with their restaurant of choice in advance.