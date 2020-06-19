‘Al fresco’ dining begins Friday afternoon on Federal Hill

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s going to feel even more like authentic Italian dining on Federal Hill this weekend.

The much-anticipated experience is set to begin Friday night when the Federal Hill Commerce Association closes two sections of Atwells Avenue as a way for restaurants to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 3:30 p.m. to midnight, Atwells Avenue will be closed from Bradford Street to Dean Street and from Dean Street to Lily Street.

The “Al Fresco Dining” experience will be available between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer, ending in October.

Buongiorno!! Al fresco dining on Federal Hill starts today! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/q2eGGHA3rT — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 19, 2020

Executive Director Rick Simone said restaurants can extend their outdoor dining 13-feet from the curb onto the street and then there will be a corridor for people to be able to get from one place to the next while social distancing. This will also allow access to everything in the case of an emergency.

“It’s exciting,” Simone said. “It’s going to give us some challenges and I’m sure we’ll have some learning curves in the first couple of weeks, and it’s also providing an opportunity for these restaurants to make up their losses that they have inside from the 50% capacity to bring them out on the street.”

Just like around the state, you will have to make a reservation ahead of time, as well as adhere to state mandates regarding wearing a mask — except for when eating — and social distancing.

Simone says he thinks this will save many of the restaurants on Federal Hill and at least 22 are participating tonight. More are expected to join in the weeks to come.

Here is the initial list of restaurants that will be participating: