PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office says the investigation into a moped crash in Providence back in October is ongoing, but remains a top priority.

Jhamal Gonsalves, the man seriously injured in the crash, has been moved to Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey, according to the family’s attorney Jude Kerrison.

Kerrison tells 12 News Jhamal is able to move his limbs and open his eyes, but is still not responding or talking.