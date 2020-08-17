Afternoon shooting in Providence sends 1 to hospital

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday afternoon in South Providence.

The shooting took place on Prairie Avenue in the area of Gallup Street, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with gunshot wounds, which Clements described as “significant injuries.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene following the shooting.

Several shell casings could be seen on the ground.

Prairie Avenue is currently blocked off between Gallup and Mystic streets and additional surrounding streets are closed to traffic as police investigate.

The shooting happened less than three hours after Providence Police Major David Lapatin provided an update on a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night on Massachusetts Avenue. It was the city’s eighth homicide of the year, and the third in a little more than a week.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour