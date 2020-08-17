Afternoon shooting in Providence sends 1 to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday afternoon in South Providence.

The shooting took place on Prairie Avenue in the area of Gallup Street, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with gunshot wounds, which Clements described as “significant injuries.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene following the shooting.

Several shell casings could be seen on the ground.

Prairie Avenue is currently blocked off between Gallup and Mystic streets and additional surrounding streets are closed to traffic as police investigate.

The shooting happened less than three hours after Providence Police Major David Lapatin provided an update on a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night on Massachusetts Avenue. It was the city’s eighth homicide of the year, and the third in a little more than a week.

