After Saturday’s storm, warmer temperatures starts melting away the snow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Warmer temperatures and sun are greeting Southern New England after its first significant winter storm of 2020 brought a few inches of snow.

In Rhode Island, most areas saw between two to four inches.

According to State Police Lt. Kenneth Jones, they responded to a total of 18 accidents from 7:30 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday. None of those accidents were serious.

On Sunday morning, the snow has begun to melt away. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40’s, meaning some slushy conditions on the roadways.

Whatever is left on the roadways in the evening may freeze, as temperatures are expected to drop back into to the teens.