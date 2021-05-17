‘Gun violence is a uniquely American epidemic’: RI leaders respond to recent shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Elected leaders in Rhode Island, including all four members of the state’s congressional delegation, plan to speak Monday morning after several recent shootings in Providence and the surrounding area.

At 11 a.m., U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline will join Gov. Dan McKee, the Nonviolence Institute, and Attorney General Peter Neronha to discuss what’s being done and what resources are currently available to help prevent gun violence in our neighborhoods.

To date, Providence has had eight shooting deaths since January, and three shootings have happened in just the last four days:

May 13: Nine people injured in what is being called the largest shooting in the city’s history

May 14: A 25-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Pope Street

May 15: Two people were shot on Camp Street

Providence police say they have seized twice as many illegal firearms this year compared to recent years.