After leaving PC, Rev. Shanley named president of St. John’s University

NEW YORK (WPRI) — St. John’s University announced Tuesday that it’s tapped Rev. Brian Shanley to become its eighteenth president.

The decision was made after an extensive national search by an 18-member committee, according to the university.

“I am honored and delighted to be elected by the Board of Trustees to serve the St. John’s community as President of the University,” Shanley said in a statement. “I have long admired St. John’s commitment to the founding mission set forth by the Vincentian community to provide a Catholic education for first generation students in a diverse and inclusive environment.”

Shanley previously served as the president of Providence College from 2005 until he stepped down earlier this year. He was the college’s twelfth and longest-serving president.

While PC’s Board of Trustees unanimously supported another five-year term for Shanley, he felt it was time to move on. He was succeeded by Rev. Kenneth Sicard.

“I am thrilled for Fr. Shanley. He was such an impactful president during his 15-year tenure at Providence College, and he will long be remembered as one of the best presidents in the history of our college,” Sicard said. “I know that he still had more to offer, and I have no doubt that he will do a wonderful job at St. John’s University.”

During Shanley’s tenure, five new buildings were added to campus, two others were renovated, and five athletic fields and facilities were created or refurbished.

Shanley is expected to begin his tenure at St. John’s on Feb. 1, 2021.

He will be the second Dominican priest to lead another U.S. university after serving as president at Providence College. Rev. Thomas Peterson, PC’s president from 1971 to 1981, moved on to be president of Seton Hall University from 1990 to 2000.