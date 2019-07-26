After dog ingests drugs at city park, owner warns others to be cautious

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman is outraged after learning her dog ingested drugs while her family was at Sabin Point Park over the weekend.

Julie Grant said her family was at the park watching the sunset with their 2-year-old husky named Jay.

Grant said she had noticed Jay chewing on a stick while at the park, but didn’t think anything of it.

But when her family returned home, Jay started acting strange.

“He was unresponsive, just a deep stare,” Grant said. “When I went to go stand him up, he was shaking like he was having seizures, and he had no control over his bowels or bladder.”

Grant rushed Jay to an animal hospital where he underwent a series of tests. When the veterinarian returned with the results, Grant was given a shocking diagnosis.

Her dog was high on drugs.

“They diagnosed him as he’d picked up some drugs along the way,” Grant said. “The only place I had been previous to that was watching the sunset at the park.”

The veterinarian said Jay would be alright and just needed to sleep it off.

Grant decided to share her story on Facebook in an effort to warn other pet owners to be extra careful in city parks.

“We’ve lost so many human lives due to the drug epidemic, but then to have it affect our animals is another thing, and people should be concerned about their pets when they’re at the park or even walking down the street, because you never know what they’re going to find,” she said.

The East Providence Parks and Recreation Department tells Eyewitness News they clean all city parks at least once a week, but they encourage everyone to always watch their pets and children closely.