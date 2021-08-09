After another violent weekend, Providence leaders looking for answers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second weekend in a row, police in Providence responded to multiple incidents of violent crime, including a deadly double shooting.

Two men in their late 20s from Boston died Saturday after they were shot outside a nightclub, according to police, and less than 24 hours later, three people were wounded in a shooting at a Manton Avenue home.

In addition, police said a man was assaulted and carjacked around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Poe and Oxford streets.

That all follows two shootings last weekend, one which killed an innocent bystander and another that sent five people to the hospital, along with two stabbings.

At this time, no arrests have been made in any of those crimes.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said he believes at least some of the violence has been retaliatory.

“This idea of taking matters into your own hands, that only leads to more violence, a cycle of violence, doesn’t help anyone,” he said. “Please give us that information. Let the detectives do their job and hold everyone responsible accountable.”

Elorza also chalked up the lack of arrests to the unwillingness of the victims and those associated with them to share information with police about what happened.

The mayor said he’s committed to making people feel safe, which requires prevention through community programs and response by a larger police force.

The Providence Police Department typically aims to have around 500 officers, according to the police union’s president, but right now it only has about 400, with about a third of those officers in range of retirement.

Elorza contended, however, that what’s happening in the city right now has anything to do with the size of the police department.

“There is no correlation between the number of officers and the number of crimes,” Elorza said.

He noted that crimes like robberies and assaults are down from last year, and over the past five years, all violent crimes have decreased with the exception of homicides.

“We have less officers now and we have less crime,” he added. “But then there’s perception of crime and perception is reality and perception matters a great deal.”

Around 50 cadets are set to graduate from the police academy in November, and the Providence City Council has included money in the budget for another class after that.

“What I hear in the community is that they want to see more officers, or when they make a call for an officer, they want that officer to come sooner rather than later and for all of those things, for those quality of life things and for that sense of safety, it’s important to have more officers,” Elorza said.

The city’s police department is also working with Rhode Island State Police to address the uptick in violence.

On Tuesday night, Elorza is expected to attend a special meeting called by the City Council to discuss ways to respond to the issue.