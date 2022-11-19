PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.

The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.

“I have been a solider my whole life, so going from a solider to a businessman is a big transition for me.” Said Faqiry, who spent nearly a decade helping the U.S. Military as an interpreter during the War on Terror.

Faqiry says he opened the store because he saw a need for halal food in the area – a type of food that is permissible for Muslims to eat.

“When I first arrived, I used to go very far to get food for my kids…so I felt like it would be nice to open a store here in Providence,” said Faqiry.

Faqiry also expressed his appreciation for all the support he has received since arriving in Rhode Island.

“This country has a lot of opportunity, if your man enough to step up and work hard you can make a living, you can make a good life.”