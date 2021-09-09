Advocates for homeless demand more action from lawmakers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Advocates for homeless Rhode Islanders have erected dozens of tents on the grounds of the Statehouse to draw attention to the increasing problem.

Groups including the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project organized Thursday’s event to encourage state lawmakers to approve plans to create at least 500 new housing units.

The number of homeless people in the state has gone up since the beginning of the pandemic as shelters have had to reduce their units and financial stress has made it harder for many to make ends meet.

Advocates say the situation is growing more dire as winter approaches.