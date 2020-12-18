Advocates demand safer living conditions for prisoners, release of non-violent inmates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Gov. Gina Raimondo took to the podium for her weekly coronavirus briefing Friday, nearly a dozen vehicles circled the State House and the Veterans Memorial Auditorium calling for safer living conditions for the incarcerated.

The car rally was one of many organized by Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) since the pandemic began.

Roughly 600 COVID-19 cases, including 488 prisoners and 112 staff members, were reported at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) in Cranston last month, and earlier this week, a correctional officer there died due to COVID-19 complications.

The group claims requests to deliver PPA to inmates and the release non-violent offenders, as well as calls to increase safety measures inside correctional facilities, have been ignored by Raimondo and the R.I. Department of Corrections (RI DOC).

“We have gotten absolutely nowhere with our calls for change,” DARE’s Suzette Cook said.

Advocates, including DARE’s Haley McKee, claim the number of cases and tests being administered are inaccurate and underreported.

“We can’t let them allow them to get sick, and accept this as a society because we feel they’re done wrong,” McKee said. “The governor has to do better.”

The group claims more than 800 people in custody are awaiting trial because they can’t afford bail, adding that the health crisis is a guilty sentence for those who may ultimately be deemed innocent.

“They’re unable to avoid this virus, unlike the rest of us who are able to socially distance and use PPE,” McKee said.

“They’re waiting in there to get sick and die,” Cooks added.

In a statement to 12 News, RI DOC spokesperson J.R. Ventura said their facilities are “proudly among the safest, most constitutional and cleanest in the nation.”

“Every facility undergoes surveillance testing each week, and both staff and inmates are provided sufficient PPE supplies to stay healthy and safe,” Ventura wrote.

When it comes to releasing non-violent inmates, however, Ventura says that is not their decision to make.

“It is crucial to understand however, that the Department of Corrections is responsible for custody, not sentencing,” he wrote. “Decisions involving the release of inmates prior to their end-of-sentence date fall mainly under the purview of the courts, not RI DOC.”