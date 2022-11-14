PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Coalition for Israel is urging the Providence Police Department to charge the woman accused of leaving an antisemitic note at the Brown RISD Hillel last month with hate crime.

Tanyalee Lugo was arrested last week and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the note, which was found in the reception area of the Weiner Center and discovered by staff on Halloween.

The activist coalition said the incident “clearly falls under Rhode Island’s definition of a hate crime.”

“It is outrageous that this incident is not being charged as a hate crime,” the coalition said in a statement. “What occurred was hateful anti-Semitic speech accompanied by disorderly conduct targeting Jewish students and staff at Brown RISD Hillel.”

Hate crime isn’t an official charge in Rhode Island, but rather a sentencing enhancement, according to Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

12 News reached out to the Providence Police Department and Attorney General’s Office regarding the coalition’s call to action but has not heard back.