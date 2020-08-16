Activists take their message to the streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of community activists took to the streets of Providence Saturday morning to make real change while sending a powerful message. They cleaned up the streets of the community, while also handing out papers to neighboring businesses and residents telling them about their mission.

“”We wanted to come and try to get some of that 10,000 person energy back,” organizer Anica Green said.

With ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs in one hand and trash bags in the other, these concerned Providence residents marched up Hartford Avenue and through several wards of Providence, picking up trash along the way.

“The same way we want defunding to reinvest in the community, we want to reinvest our energy into the community,” Green said.

Acivists met around 10:30 a.m. at Delsesto Middle School to discuss their demands. They want to reduce the Providence police workforce and funding to the department by 70 percent. Instead, they want to reinvest that money into social programs such as affordable housing, healthcare, and education.

Then, they took their message to the community, meeting residents quite literally where they’re at and hearing their concerns along the way. Organizers said it is especially important to hear the concerns of those who couldn’t attend larger Black Lives Matter protests seen in previous months.

“Not everybody has the time or space to do that, so we’re trying to give some folks who maybe haven’t had a chance to talk about where they would like money to be reallocated in a city budget and make sure they have a voice in that,” organizer Nikteha Salazar said.

To showcase how they believe money could be better allocated, volunteers on bicycle and not police officers directed cars away from the activists if necessary.