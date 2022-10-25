PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss a lawsuit being filed over a data breach at the R.I. Public Transit Authority (RIPTA).

The ACLU says the lead plaintiff and cooperating attorneys will lay out the details of the lawsuit and answer reporters’ questions at the 10 a.m. event.

The Aug. 2021 cyberattack disrupted RIPTA’s operations and exposed the personal information of thousands of people, including state workers with no affiliation to the quasi-public agency.

RIPTA later confirmed it paid Russian hackers $170,000 following the security breach.

The U.S. Office of Civil Rights launched an investigation into the breach earlier this year.