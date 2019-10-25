ACLU files lawsuit over treatment of inmates with mental illness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Civil liberties advocates are suing the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, alleging that employees have committed widespread mistreatment of prisoners with mental illness.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Rhode Island and Disability Rights Rhode Island (DRRI) allege that “hundreds of people” are subjected to prolonged solitary confinement and serious psychological harm.

The lawsuit cites how a lead plaintiff has attempted suicide multiple times while in solitary confinement.

Spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections J.R. Ventura said the department’s priority is the health and safety of inmates.

“We are committed to providing compassionate and appropriate care to everyone in our custody,” Ventura said in a statement. “We have taken proactive steps to ensure our staff is trained on best practices in helping those with mental illness.”

“We are proud of the practices that have been implemented and strongly dispute the ACLU’s claims,” he added.

The lawsuit calls for changes in how inmates are housed and for inmates with mental illness to be barred from solitary confinement.