PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s Department of Corrections (RIDOC) is revising its solitary confinement policies in the wake of a federal lawsuit, according to the R.I. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The ACLU described the policy revisions, which will take effect July 31, as “…a very positive

development that we hope will contribute to a constructive settlement at a later date.” The policy revisions were developed throughout the mediation process.

The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of ACI inmate Richard Paiva, accuses RIDOC of violating a court-ordered policy adopted in the 1970s, which limits the time an inmate could be held in solitary confinement to 30 days.

Paiva, who is currently serving a life sentence, was held in disciplinary segregation for 60 days back in 2014, which spurred the lawsuit.

“While not perfect, I am satisfied with these new policy reforms, which will end the harmful use of long-term punitive segregation and solitary confinement at the ACI,” he said.

The ACLU said RIDOC will be implementing the following changes:

Disciplinary confinement will be limited to 30 days for most serious offenses and 15 days for other serious offenses. Inmates will be medically and psychiatrically screened prior to being isolated.

Corrections officers will be barred from “stacking” disciplinary offenses. This will prevent inmates from being kept in disciplinary confinement for more than 30 consecutive days.

Following the maximum 30-day period, inmates will either be returned to the “general population,” or referred to a new step-down program called the “Restorative Housing

Program.” The program will consist of a progression of steps designed to gradually reintegrate inmates into the general population. Throughout the program, inmates will be entitled to a TV and radio, as well as access to the commissary, educational materials and rehabilitation services.

Program.” While in disciplinary confinement, inmates must be given a minimum of two hours out-of-cell time each day during the first 15 days, and a minimum of three hours out-of-cell every day during the next 15 days. Inmates in disciplinary confinement will be allowed more visitation than currently authorized, and will be provided with a tablet and reading material.



The disciplinary code will also be revised to “better clarify the offenses that may lead to disciplinary confinement,” according to the ACLU.

“With these changes, substantial steps have been taken to protect the mental and emotional well being of all inmates who are placed in disciplinary confinement and the newly-formed Restorative Housing Unit,” ACLU cooperating attorney Sonja Deyoe said.

The ACLU plans on monitoring RIDOC’s implementation of the new policies, and will eventually seek feedback from inmates.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for RIDOC, tells 12 News in a statement that the changes are being embraced.

“The goal of the changes is to prepare and return [inmates] to the general population through programming that modifies behavior in the Restorative Housing Program,” he said. “The Rhode Island Department of Corrections will continue to work towards nationally recognized best practices in all facets of its policies and operations to ensure the safety of all persons in our facilities.”