PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police were forced to block off parts of Route 146 North Sunday night after a tractor trailer veered off the road.

Rhode Island State Police say the accident happened near the Branch Avenue exit in Providence.

Police also tell 12 News that over 100 feet of guardrail was damaged in the crash.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Transportation were investigating the tractor-trailer for a possible fuel leak around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Rhode Island State Police say once that investigation is complete, crews can begin to remove the vehicle from the area.

The driver was not injured in the incident.