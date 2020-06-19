Live Now
Abuse suspected after Providence girl was taken to hospital, DCYF says

Providence

hasbro children's hospital_350839

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-year-old Providence girl was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Friday, June 12, and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined her condition was likely the result of maltreatment.

The DCYF said it’s had prior involvement with the girl’s family but the case wasn’t open at the time she was brought to the hospital.

The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified, according to the DCYF.

No further details were provided due to confidentiality laws.

The DCYF issued a reminder that Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect within 24 hours of becoming aware by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.

