‘A true renaissance man’: Big Blue Bug creator dies at 88

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — George Cardono, the man who designed one of the Ocean State’s iconic landmarks, has died. He was 88.

Cardono, according to his obituary, created and constructed the Big Blue Bug, which towers over I-95 in Providence.

In his obituary, Cardono is described as “a true renaissance man.” He grew up on a produce farm in Riverside and pursued a variety careers over his lifetime.

“George was an extremely creative and talented man. He thrived on challenge, work and purpose,” his obituary reads.

Cardono, according to his obituary, started his own advertising agencies in Providence and New York, owned the Pawtucket Indians baseball team in the 60s, designed and built Rehoboth’s Hillside Country Club and worked part-time in real estate up until his death.

He leaves behind his wife, Desire, as well as his two children and three grandchildren.

“For George, the adventure is over,” his obituary reads. “Hopefully the sadness this brings can be replaced with the joy of many wonderful memories.”