‘A mom’s worst nightmare’: Stray bullet barely misses teen’s head

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An East Providence teen is lucky to be alive after he was nearly hit by a stray bullet while in his bedroom earlier this week.

Cara Gregory tells 12 News her son, Shawn Mangum, was playing video games Monday night when his glass window shattered.

“I immediately noticed a hole in his curtain that was the size of a bullet, so I pulled the curtain back and I noticed there was a hole through all four panes of glass in his window,” she recalled.

An investigation revealed the 17-year-old’s window had been shot by a stray bullet.

A police report obtained by 12 News reveals detectives questioned their next door neighbor, who told officers he had mistakenly shot the window with his airsoft gun.

But the bullet, which officers found lodged inside the headrest of the chair Mangum was sitting in, was not from a pellet gun. It was from a 9 mm handgun, according to the report.

“At that point, it was just a life-changing experience, because an inch in either direction, it could have been my son’s life,” Gregory said, adding that her son has had trouble sleeping since the incident.

“My son just keeps saying, ‘How do we know it’s not going to happen again? How do we know we’re going to be safe?'” she continued. “You just can’t wrap your head around it. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. It’s a mom’s worst nightmare.”

The neighbor, 35-year-old Cooper Gillis, eventually admitted that he accidentally fired the round while cleaning one of his handguns, according to the report. 12 News observed a hole in the vinyl siding on the second floor of his home.

The police report said Gillis’ wife asked police to take all of her husband’s weapons because “she does not want him to have them anymore,” though it’s unclear whether this happened.

Gillis pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of firing in a compact area and domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property. Gregory said Gillis also came over to personally apologize for what happened.

12 News attempted to contact Gillis by knocking on his front door, but no one answered.

Gregory hopes this will serve as a cautionary tale for gun owners.

“I just want people to know if they do own guns, you do have a right to bear arms, but you need to be responsible,” she said. “You need to understand that those can kill people.”

While Mangum is still shaken by the incident, he believes someone was watching over him that night.

“I just thank God, because he was there to save me that day and I was just very happy that I was able to walk away and be able to hug my mom,” the teenager said.