PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Friday, hundreds of Navy midshipmen will be arriving in Rhode Island ahead of the historic Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.

For the first time in the series’ 124-year history, America’s game will be played in New England for on Saturday afternoon.

The city of Providence will be hosting Navy midshipmen at the Rhode Island Convention Center, as well as family members, fans and veterans throughout the city.

12 News got a first look inside the Convention Center where three rooms of cots were lined up with pillows and blankets. There will be one side for the women and another side for the men.

The midshipmen are expected to arrive around 3 p.m. Friday.