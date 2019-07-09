East Providence Senior Center Director set to retire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of the East Providence Senior Bob Rock will be retiring, the city announced Tuesday.

Rock has served as director for the past 21 years. Before that, he worked for the East Providence Police Department.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to have served you for the past 21 years,” Rock wrote in a note to seniors. “As in any great organization, when the person in charge surrounds him or herself with professional, compassionate, wonderful and caring people, the organization thrives.”

He will remain in that position until a new director is appointed, according to Mayor Bob DaSilva.

“Bob Rock, together with a number of dedicated volunteers, has been the backbone of the Senior Center,” DaSilva said. “We are grateful to Bob who has agreed to continue through the transition.”

In recognition of Rock’s dedication to the Senior Center, DaSilva has asked the East Providence City Council to support a resolution that would rename the Senior Center as the “Robert E. Rock Senior Center.”

Rock has been the director of the Senior Center since 1998, after retiring from the East Providence Police Department.

The city is seeking a new director who will plan, develop, administer and supervise all programs, oversee the facility and supervise staff and volunteers.

“Strong leaders require strong successors, and this city will appoint someone who will be prepared to take the reins and advance the center to the next level,” DaSilva said.

The new director will also be responsible for the center’s public relations, grant writing and creative development.

Rock said he will split his retirement time between volunteering and spending time with family.

“There are a lot of people that need us,” he said. “You have to keep your mind going and I have a wife at home that won’t let me just sit around and do nothing.”