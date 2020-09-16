9th person charged in rape investigation involving teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a 9th person suspected of taking part in the rape of a 16-year-old girl at a party in Providence late last year.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said Antonio Leiva, 20, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree sexual assault and conspiracy. He was ordered held without bail.

Eight other men have also been charged in connection to the assault. The first seven were arrested earlier this month and the eighth suspect turned himself in nearly a week later.

Police said the girl was lured to a Providence home on the night of December 20, 2019 and was given alcohol and marijuana before she was assaulted while unconscious.

A video of the attack was later posted on Facebook, and has since helped detectives identify and apprehend the suspects.