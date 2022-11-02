PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — City and state leaders celebrated the completion of a brand new mixed-use development in Providence Wednesday.

The $90 million development, called Emblem 125, includes 248 apartments and 22,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The mixed-use development sits on Clifford Street in the Innovation and Design District.

“Emblem 125 is a great additional to the Innovation and Design District,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Both the residential and the retail components will contribute to the livelihood and the energy of the district, making the area even more attractive to entrepreneurs and other businesses.”

Approximately 10% of the apartments are being set aside for workforce housing.

“It’s much nicer to have an economically and socially diverse tenant base, it makes for a richer living experience and makes it a little easier to see each other in your own community.” Exeter Property Group’s Gianni Parente said.

The apartments are now available for leasing, with 50 people already living in the building so far.

“There’s all kinds of people moving in,” Parente said. “We’re very excited about the diverse group of tenants we’ve been able to attract here.”