EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who abandoned nine guinea pigs near outside of their shelter Thursday evening.

The RISPCA said an employee at the nearby Verizon store watched as the suspects got out of their car with a covered cage. The suspects, who were wearing hoods and face coverings, placed the cage on the ground near the shelter and left.

The employee immediately called the police, who brought the cage to the East Providence Animal Shelter. The cage contained four female guinea pigs and five babies in “horrible” condition, according to the RISPCA.

The RISPCA said the guinea pigs were covered in urine and feces and had mites all over their bodies and in their ears.

The East Providence shelter cleaned the cage and cared for the guinea pigs overnight before being transferred to the RISPCA shelter Friday morning.

The RISPCA said its staff has already bathed the guinea pigs and provided them with the proper food, water and shelter.

This is the second abandonment investigation the RISPCA has opened this week, after someone reportedly left a Flemish Giant rabbit on the side of the road in Pawtucket.

Anyone with information regarding the abandoned guinea pigs or rabbit are urged to contact the RISPCA by calling (401) 438-8150.

