Providence’s 9/11 Wall of Hope to be restored, relocated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A work of art created by Rhode Islanders in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks is being resurrected by a newly created nonprofit.

The Rhode Island 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument was organized specifically to “reimagine, restore, relocate, and safeguard the iconic attraction,” the nonprofit said in a news release Thursday.

“For sixteen years, the Wall of Hope stood as a testament to the enduring strength of the American spirit,” executive director Jennifer Robinson said. “Not only does it depict our resolve as a country, but it is also a reflection of our diversity as a united people regardless of our backgrounds, race, religion, ethnicity, language, or socioeconomic status.”

Roughly 12,000 people contributed ceramic tiles to the 9/11 Wall of Hope, which was originally installed in 2002 at Waterplace Park in Providence.

In 2018, the tiles were removed in an effort to preserve them due to wear and tear.

The nonprofit didn’t specify where memorial will be moved to, saying only it would be unveiled in 2021 in a “new, more easily accessible location.”

“Our Providence Parks Department has worked tirelessly alongside the Rhode Island 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument team to ensure that this piece is cared for and continues to honor the many stories of our community that it represents,” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

The restoration activities were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Robinson said she and the nonprofit’s board members are optimistic that work will resume in the near future.