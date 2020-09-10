Providence’s 9/11 Wall of Hope to be restored, relocated

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wall of Hope_648596

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A work of art created by Rhode Islanders in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks is being resurrected by a newly created nonprofit.

The Rhode Island 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument was organized specifically to “reimagine, restore, relocate, and safeguard the iconic attraction,” the nonprofit said in a news release Thursday.

“For sixteen years, the Wall of Hope stood as a testament to the enduring strength of the American spirit,” executive director Jennifer Robinson said. “Not only does it depict our resolve as a country, but it is also a reflection of our diversity as a united people regardless of our backgrounds, race, religion, ethnicity, language, or socioeconomic status.”

Roughly 12,000 people contributed ceramic tiles to the 9/11 Wall of Hope, which was originally installed in 2002 at Waterplace Park in Providence.

In 2018, the tiles were removed in an effort to preserve them due to wear and tear.

The nonprofit didn’t specify where memorial will be moved to, saying only it would be unveiled in 2021 in a “new, more easily accessible location.”

“Our Providence Parks Department has worked tirelessly alongside the Rhode Island 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument team to ensure that this piece is cared for and continues to honor the many stories of our community that it represents,” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

The restoration activities were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Robinson said she and the nonprofit’s board members are optimistic that work will resume in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/9/2020: Richard Arenberg, Professor of Political Science, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour