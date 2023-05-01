PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A work of art created by Rhode Islanders in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks has officially been resurrected.

The 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument, which was taken down from its original location in 2018 in an effort to preserve it, will be installed starting Monday along the colonnade between the entrances of the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center.

Matt Jackson, president of Ironworks Local 37, is partnering with Alex Mendoza, of Gilbane Building Company, to manage and oversee the installation.

“Soon Rhode Islanders and visitors from across the world will be able to visit and experience this powerful exhibit in person in the heart of downtown Providence,” a press release said.

Roughly 12,000 people contributed ceramic tiles to the 9/11 Wall of Hope, which was originally installed in 2002 at Waterplace Park.

Mendoza said in the new location, the wall will have more eyes on it.

“Just as the original 9/11 Wall of Hope brought people together to commemorate the power of love over hate, the unveiling of this newly restored Wall of Hope will rekindle a sense of community and common ground among those who gather in remembrance and honor,” he said.