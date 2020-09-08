8th suspect in rape of teenage girl surrenders to police

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The eighth person suspected of taking part in the rape of a 16-year-old Rhode Island girl that was recorded and posted on social media has turned himself in.

Providence police say 19-year-old Carlos Vasquez turned himself in Tuesday. He faces charges of assault with intent to commit sexual assault and conspiracy.

His arraignment was scheduled for later Tuesday.

It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Police say the girl was lured to a Providence home on the night of Dec. 20, and plied with alcohol and marijuana before she was assaulted while unconscious.

A video of the attack was later posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour